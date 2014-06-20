EXCLUSIVE Mine your business: Lithium in Latin America

Given the fact that lithium plays such a prominent role in the energy field–powering mobile phones, electric cars and energy grids–we can expect greater attention to be paid to this metal in the realms of mining, business development, and regulatory policy, especially in Latin America. Why Latin America? Because the region holds 54 percent of the world’s lithium resources in what is known as the “lithium triangle”–Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. (Some estimates put these countries’ lithium reserves at 80 percent of the world’s supply.) Each of these nations has unique features that abet and impede the exploration and commercialization of lithium. Read the full column by professor Jerry Haar at Latin Trade.
EXCLUSIVE: South America will have free trade zone in 2018
Working closer with the Pacific Alliance – Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile – has climbed in the agenda of Itamaraty, and sources familiar with the situation told Latin Trade that substantive agreements should be signed between the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur, before Brazilian president Michel Temer leaves office in 2018. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Marcos Galvão, confirmed this view. In 2018 South America, with the exception of Guyana and Suriname, will have a free trade agreement, he said. Latin Trade reports.
Norweigan plans new flights in $4.3-billion Argentina expansion
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s Argentine unit is planning direct flights from Buenos Aires to Los Angeles, New York and …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Latin Trade’s ranking of the 1,000 largest companies in Latin America shows some …
The U.S., China and Germany remain Latin America’s top trading partners, according to Latin …