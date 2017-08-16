EXCLUSIVE: Latin Trade Infrastructure Index 2017

Latin America scored almost 60 points in the new LT Infrastructure Index, which measures conditions in the areas of transport, technology, electricity and water in 18 economies in Latin America and the Caribbean. For this edition, the index comes with new sub-indexes with details such as: Time and costs of imports and exports, quality of electricity supply, access to water in urban and rural areas and technology. To view and download the full index, visit Latin Trade.
Colombia’s Ecopetrol names new CEO
Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Thursday its current vice-president, Felipe Bayon, will take over as CEO replacing Juan Carlos Echeverry. Echeverry, who has headed the company since March 2015, has resigned for family reasons, Ecopetrol said in a statement to the Andean country’s financial regulator. Bayon, an engineer who spent 20 years working at BP, will take over from September 15, the company said. The Times of India reports.
U.S. takes hard line on Nafta talks
The United States, Canada and Mexico held a joint news conference in Washington on Wednesday, as discussions began to amend the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer presented a list of demands on behalf of the White House. “I want to be clear, President Donald Trump is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and a couple of updated chapters,” Lighthizer said. “NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, …
