EXCLUSIVE: Latin America’s 1,000 largest companies of 2017

Latin Trade’s ranking of the 1,000 largest companies in Latin America shows some impressive changes in some of the companies’ positions and revenue growth. One of many examples is Argentina’s Pampa Energía, which climbed 114 spots from last year’s ranking. The LT1000 gathers all the essential financial data of companies: total assets, EBITDA, revenues, gross profit and net income (where available), compared with last year. To view and download the full document, visit: LT1000.
UK to boost trade with Panama and Colombia
The UK is planning to double financing for British companies trading with Panama and Colombia, Britain’s embassy in Panama said on Sunday. The move is part of Britain’s effort to bolster trade around the world as it prepares for Brexit. Financing will double to $4.5 billion and $5.8 billion for Panama and Colombia, respectively, to aid companies exporting to those countries or buying British goods and services for them. Xinhua reports.
U.S., Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA
U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history. The first round of NAFTA renegotiations talks were wrapped up Sunday. The three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada late next month and back in the United States in October. The Sacramento Bee reports.
