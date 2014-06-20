EXCLUSIVE: Latin America’s 100 Most Powerful Businesspeople 2017

Latin Trade welcomed Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal, chairman of Mexican tequila giant José Cuervo, to the 2017 ranking of Latin America’s 100 Most Powerful Businesspeople who operate in or with the region. The company’s initial public offering earlier this year raised $900 million, and was the first Mexican IPO since Trump took office. Cuervo has 30 percent of the global tequila market. See the full list at Latin Trade.
Brazil’s BNDES swings to profit in first half
State development bank BNDES, Brazil’s main source of long-term corporate lending, returned to profit in the first six months of the year after gains in the value of investment arm BNDES Participações SA’s portfolio offset a ramp-up of loan loss reserves and declining loan book growth. BNDES said on Monday that profit came in at $419 million in the period through June 30. Reuters reports.
Cristina Fernandez ties with rival in Argentina Senate primary
Argentina’s former leader Cristina Fernandez was tied with President Mauricio Macri’s candidate as most results were in from a Senate primary seen as a gauge of Fernandez’ chances of staging a populist comeback and ending Macri’s reform agenda. With 95.58 percent of votes in Buenos Aires province – home to nearly 40 percent of Argentina’s electorate – counted, the coalition led by Macri’s former education minister Esteban Bullrich had 34.19 percent while Fernandez’s list had 34.11 percent. …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …