EXCLUSIVE: How tech is changing Latin America’s corporate landscape

Although Latin America’s internet penetration rates are lagging compared to other regions, its adoption rate is growing at a much faster rate than in developed markets, Cesar Cernuda, Microsoft CEO for Latin America, told Latin Trade. This gives the region’s corporate world the potential to quickly become more innovative and productive. In this exclusive interview, Cernuda shares how technology is already boosting productivity and innovation in companies across Latin America, and what lies ahead. Latin Trade reports.
AT&T mulls public offering of Latin American TV assets
AT&T is considering a public offering of its Latin American TV assets, potentially getting funds to reduce debt from its planned takeover of Time Warner Inc., according to sources. The public market could value the business at $8 billion to $10 billion, depending on which assets are included, one person said. Bloomberg reports.
GM and suppliers to invest $500 million in Argentina
General Motors and its suppliers will invest $500 million through 2019 on its Alvear plant in Santa Fe district to produce a new Chevrolet model in 2020. The investment comes as Argentina’s auto industry begins to rebound after a steep fall last year due to recessions in Argentina and neighboring Brazil. Nasdaq reports.
Peru’s cabinet seeks new legislative powers on economy
The government of Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said Thursday that it will request special powers to legislate economic policies …
