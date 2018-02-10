EXCLUSIVE: Digital economy challenges for Brazil’s industry

Digital economy challenges for Latin American countries are at the top of the agenda of both government and enterprises. How companies should incorporate higher levels of connected and smart operations, thus moving effectively towards industry 4.0, is the question raised by entrepreneurs, politicians and academics. In March, the Brazilian government launched an incentive package aiming at fostering the adoption of digital technologies by Brazilian firms. What is the outlook of this program and can it help companies in the region claim a leading role in the digital economy? Read the full column by Maria Tereza Fleury, Professor of International Strategy at University of São Paulo and FGV.
Banorte becomes Mexico’s second-largest bank
In the fourth quarter of 2017, Grupo Financiero Banorte surpassed Citibanamex to become Mexico’s second-largest bank by assets, behind only Bancomer, according to the country’s banking and securities commission, CNBV. Banorte now holds 14.8 percent of the Mexican banking sector’s assets, up from 14.3 percent in the previous quarter. Milenio reports (in Spanish).
Real estate investment in Chile seen growing 10 percent this year
Investment in Chile’s real estate sector is expected to grow 10 percent this year compared with 2017, in line with a positive general outlook for the country’s economy, according to a report by the Chilean Association of Investment Fund Administrators. The report cites a better economic outlook, fading political …
