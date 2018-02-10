EXCLUSIVE: A note on unproductive activities

Innovation in Latin America is not producing economic growth. Somewhere, the channel that goes from innovation to increased productivity and then to more economic growth, is breaking down. The statistics on this are telling. At the same time, economic growth in the region over the past 15 years increased at a sluggish 2.7 percent per year. There are several explanations for this colossal problem. The pervasive existence of Directly Unproductive Profit-seeking Activities is one of them. Read the full story at Latin Trade.
Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain
Amazon.com and Casino Guichard Perrachon are negotiating a deal in Brazil either partnering or selling the French retailer’s local appliance and electronics chain, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. The talks concerning Casino’s Via Varejo unit, which includes Brazil’s third-largest e-commerce operation and more than 900 stores in the country, would accelerate Amazon’s previously tepid advances into Latin America’s largest market. Reuters reports.
Brazil steelmaker CSN to sell up to $900 million in assets
Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) expects to sell between $600 million and $901 million in assets this year to reduce its debt, CEO Benjamin Steinbruch said on Tuesday. On a conference call with analysts, Steinbruch said debt ratios will be lower this year as the company plans to sell assets and improve operational results. CSN predicts revenue will rise 20 …
