Latin Trade’s audio partners Altamar latest podcast: Europe’s rough year ahead.
Political turmoil is not unique to the US, it appears. Across the Atlantic, Europe is in flux. By and large, the center is eroding, fringe parties are strengthening, and Macron’s ambitions to make the EU sexy again seem to fall on deaf ears. Peter and Muni talk to Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, to see whether this is a momentary hiccup or an inflection point for the continent.
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
NEWSLETTERS
MARKET INTELLIGENCE