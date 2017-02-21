Ecuador elections: a poisoned chalice?

Guillermo Lasso (left), Lenín Moreno. Photos: Agencia de Noticias ANDES/Flickr
The incoming government will face a steep fiscal adjustment and increased civil unrest.
By LT Staff
Ecuador remains in limbo following elections on Sunday, as no candidate has yet cleared an outright majority, or the 40 percent plus 10 percentage point margin of victory needed to declare a first round victory. The electoral council has said they will not make an official announcement on the results or the possibility of a second round until Thursday.
But whoever wins the election – whether that is Lenín Moreno of the left-wing Alianza País in a first round, or Guillermo Lasso of the right-wing Creando Oportunidades – faces an uphill battle says Mark Keller, the analyst for Ecuador at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
“Winning this election is almost a poisoned chalice,” says Keller. “The Correa government’s state-led model of growth has become unsustainable in the lower oil price environment, and the government has yet to adjust government spending to come in line with lower revenues.”
“A fiscal adjustment is inevitable, and will probably cause significant economic pain, no matter who wins the election,” says Keller
According to Keller, the country has run a fiscal deficit average 5 percent of GDP every year since 2013. His estimate for 2016 is a fiscal deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP.
“Much of these deficits have been financed through extremely costly external bond issuances with Ecuador having to pay yields far above those of other countries in the region – often …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ