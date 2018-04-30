Digital transformation: Darwinism in the fourth industrial revolution

Interview with Mauro Echeverri, Head of Finance, Swarovski
Digital Transformation is, or at least should be, among the top priorities for companies that want to survive in the fourth industrial revolution. A company that lags in digital innovation is at risk of disappearing as new, highly-digitalized competitors move in.
Austria-based jewelry giant Swarovski, a company that dates back to 1895 and with presence in 170 countries, knows how to thrive in this environment.
Despite Latin America’s woes, the company increased its stores in the region from 600 in 2013, to 800 last year. And the future looks even brighter.
We spoke with the company’s Head of Finance, Mauro Echeverri, to learn more about digital transformation in the 123-year-old company.
What does evolution in the business world mean to you?
Mauro Echeverri: I think of it in terms of Darwinism. Only companies that can adapt to change and the environment can survive. For me, a firsthand example of this is software firm NCR Corporation. They were the leaders in what is now an almost extinct cash register machine market, but after they went through a transformation process, they are now the world leaders in the ATM industry.
Digital transformation can be intimidating. It brings to mind high costs and significant changes. But, at the same time, it’s important because it can be a tool that provides a better understanding of the internal aspects of a company and its interaction with clients. This makes …
