Dan Restrepo, Fellow, Center for American Progress

Dan Restrepo is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. Restrepo served as President Barack Obama’s principal advisor on the Western Hemisphere for nearly six years.Through his international strategy firm – Restrepo Strategies LLC – he provides strategic and communications counsel to clients engaged in or exploring business opportunities throughout the Americas, as well as to leaders of some of the region’s key multilateral institutions. He is a regular conference speaker, an on-air contributor for CNN Español/CNN, and Special Counsel at the law firm Jones Walker LLP. Restrepo, his wife and their two daughters live in Washington, DC.
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …