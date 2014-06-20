Colombia’s Avianca may finalize partnership with United Continental this year: CEO

Colombian airline Avianca Holdings expects to finalize a partnership with United Continental Holdings in 2017, although board and regulatory approvals could delay finalization of the deal by up to a year, the airline’s chief executive, Hernan Rincon, said on Tuesday. But the strategic commercial partnership faces a legal challenge in New York from Avianca’s No.2 shareholder, Kingsland Holdings. Reuters reports.
JBS plans to list U.S. unit as Brazil presses for CEO’s ouster
JBS said it will proceed with plans to list a U.S.-based unit when market conditions allow, as the world’s biggest meatpacker wrestles with a shareholder revolt over the role of the controlling Batista family in a massive graft scandal. CEO Wesley Batista said JBS Foods International could be listed by the end of next year, once parent JBS finalizes $1.9 billion in asset sales to cut debt and restore investor confidence. Reuters reports.
Cheaper credit boosts Brazilian retail sales in June
Retail sales in Brazil rose more than expected in June, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the central bank’s string of large interest rate cuts may be starting to boost the economic recovery. Sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 1.2 percent from the preceding month after seasonal adjustments, the government statistics agency IBGE said. Reuters reports.
Trudeau mulls first Mexico visit during Nafta talks
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is …
