“Clients resist technology because it is costly”. Interview with Ferreycorp CFO

Patricia Gastelumendi, CFO of Peru’s Ferreycorp is well aware of the need of digitally transforming the company, but frames the discussion in rigorously practical terms. She believes that the classic problem of cost containment versus value creation will always exist, and any major technology project will have to face the limits set by cash flow, and targeted annual ROI’s. Sooner or later however, the company has to jump ahead. Read the full interview at Latin Trade.

Plan to help Brazil’s Caixa with FGTS funds under scrutiny
Brazil’s federal audit court will investigate whether a plan to help state-owned savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal comply with capital requirements is legal, local media reported on Wednesday. Under the terms of the plan, Caixa would convert $3.1 billion worth of debt owed to a worker severance fund known as FGTS into perpetual bonds, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported. Reuters reports.
Asian groups vie for stake in southern Brazil railroad
China Communications Construction and Japan’s Mitsubishi and Sumitomo are vying for a stake in a railroad owned by Rumo, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday. The Chinese company offered to inject $622 million into the railroad, the newspaper said. Sale of the railroad stake is conditioned on renewal of Rumo’s concession for the 2,039-kilometer Malha Paulista, which expires in 2028. Reuters reports.
Sinopec to sell Argentina oil assets for up to $600 million
China’s Sinopec …

