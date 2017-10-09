China’s Sinopec mulls sale of $1-billion Argentina assets

China’s Sinopec is considering selling $1-billion worth of assets in Argentina, due to labor disputes and losses in its oil and gas operations. There could be more than 15 potential suitors for Sinopec’s assets, according to sources. They include Angola’s state oil firm Sonangol, Russia’s Rosneft, Mexico’s Vista Oil & Gas and Argentina’s holding group Corporacion America. Oil Price reports.
The most attractive markets in Latin America in the next five years
The Florida International Bankers Association, FIBA, is ready to host the annual Latin America Trade and Economic Forum, which brings together multinational corporations, banks, importers and exporters to exchange ideas, share their outlook and discuss current market conditions to help manage and expand their business with Latin America. Latin Trade spoke with David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA, ahead of the event to get his insight about the most attractive markets and sectors in Latin America in the next five years, and what is stopping Latin American firms from reaching their full growth and expansion potential. Read the full interview.
Argentine Airlines suspends flights to Venezuela
Argentine Airlines has become the latest carrier to cancel flights to Venezuela on concerns about security and political uncertainty. Iata, the international airlines association, said there are only “six or seven carriers” still running services to the country at a “very low flight frequency”. Vice-president Peter Cerda …
