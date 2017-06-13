China-Latin America Trade Index 2017

Chinese trade with Latin America reached $213 billion in 2016, down almost 8 percent from a year before, according to Latin Trade’s most recent China-Latin America Index.
Some Central American and Caribbean countries fared better than the region’s larger economies, such as Dominican Republic, with a 3 percent growth, reaching a total of $1.7 billion.
For the region’s larger economies, Peru had the best performance all-round. The Andean country’s trade with China reached $15.4 billion, 6.4 percent more than the year before. Peru is working to increase those figures more this year, as it seeks to broaden its exports to the Asian giant to include more agricultural products. According to Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism minister Eduardo Ferreyros, China is already Peru’s main trade partner and buyer of primary products.
Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Uruguay were among the countries that saw double-digit drops in the list.
The index includes full data for exports, imports and total trade for 20 of the region’s countries with China, as well as sub-rankings including: Top partners, top exporters, top importers, winners and losers.
To view and download the full index, please click on the link below. (For some browsers, the link will automatically send the Excel file to your Downloads folder. Other browsers may require an additional click).
China-Latin America Trade
