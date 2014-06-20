Chile’s economy contracted 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016 compared with the preceding quarter, the central bank said on Monday, as weakness in mining and business services contributed to a worse-than-expected performance. Compared with a year earlier, fourth-quarter growth was 0.5 percent, taking the full-year 2016 growth to 1.6 percent. Mining in Chile, the world’s top copper exporter, fell 2.9 percent in 2016, the bank said in a report, hit by company cutbacks linked to a fall in the global copper price
Brazil’s rotten meat scandal prompts major import bans
China has suspended meat imports from Brazil over its rotten meat scandal while the European Union has called for a partial ban, deepening the crisis in the world’s biggest beef and poultry-exporting nation. “Until it receives more information, China will not unload meat imported from Brazil,” the Brazilian agriculture ministry said. Hong Kong is Brazil’s biggest meat-export market.
Heavy rains halt mining rail shipments in Peru
Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country’s central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday. The government is coordinating with mining companies to find alternative routes, Vizcarra said. The intense floods have killed more than 70 people and destroyed …
