Carlos Slim and Samsung partner to open Internet of Things in Latin America

América Móvil, the telecoms firm controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, has signed a deal with Samsung Electronics to deliver the 4.5G network in Latin America and open access to the Internet of Things -where everyday objects are connected to the Internet- in the region. “This technological collaboration represents an important step in the evolution of telecommunications,” a joint statement said. Business Insider reports.
Chile approves $2.5-billion expansion of BHP’s Spence mine
BHP was given green light by Chile to carry out a $2.5-billion expansion of its Spence copper mine in the Atacama desert, according to a local newspaper. The expansion would include the construction of a concentrator that would allow the mine to increase production while extending its useful life by 20 years. Spence produced 167,000 tonnes of copper in 2016. Reuters reports.
Venezuela could go the way of Cuba: U.S. Congressional members
Members of U.S. Congress are likening what is happening in Venezuela to Cuba under Fidel and Raúl Castro. Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro has consolidated power, corrupted the courts and removed checks on his executive authority, while silencing political opposition, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez said at a briefing at the Capitol Tuesday. “His actions are straight out of the play books of Hugo Chavez, Fidel Castro and other brutal dictators,” he added. NBC News reports.
U.S., Mexico and Canada agree on fast-paced NAFTA talks
U.S., Mexican and Canadian …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …