CapEx Index 2017: Brazil’s Fibria makes giant strides to the top

Brazilian pulp and paper company Fibria is one of the most notable cases in this year’s Latin Trade CapEx Index, as it jumped to number two from 40 in the previous edition.
The index ranks 100 Latin American companies according to their capital expenditure to revenue ratio over the past three years.
At number one is Argentine oil firm YPF, up from fifth place last year, investing 37.2 percent of its revenues in capital expenditure.
Following YPF and Fibria is Chilean telecoms company Entel, with a 32.7 percent CapEx to revenue ratio.
A unique case in this edition is Argentine real estate company Irsa, which came in at number five from not even making it to the index last year.
The full ranking includes the CapEx index, a CapEx index by revenues, and full data by year from 2014 to 2016 for each company. Click below to view and download:
Capex Index 2017
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …