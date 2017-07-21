CapEx Index 2017: Brazil’s Fibria makes giant strides to the top
21st July 2017

Brazilian pulp and paper company Fibria is one of the most notable cases in this year’s Latin Trade CapEx Index, as it jumped to number two from 40 in the previous edition.
The index ranks 100 Latin American companies according to their capital expenditure to revenue ratio over the past three years.
At number one is Argentine oil firm YPF, up from fifth place last year, investing 37.2 percent of its revenues in capital expenditure.
Following YPF and Fibria is Chilean telecoms company Entel, with a 32.7 percent CapEx to revenue ratio.
A unique case in this edition is Argentine real estate company Irsa, which came in at number five from not even making it to the index last year.
The full ranking includes the CapEx index, a CapEx index by revenues, and full data by year from 2014 to 2016 for each company. Click below to view and download:
Capex Index 2017

