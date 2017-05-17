Brazil’s Michel Temer charged with corruption

Brazilian President Michel Temer has been charged with accepting bribes by the country’s chief prosecutor. He is accused of receiving money from the boss of a giant meatpacking firm implicated in a corruption scandal. The charges have been delivered to a Supreme Court judge who must now decide if the case can be sent to the lower house of parliament. The BBC reports.
Mexican tycoons Slim and Bailleres compete in new round of gas auctions
Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Alberto Bailleres will compete in a new round of billion-dollar gas auctions scheduled for July 12. The bids will be for 14 fields of primarily “wet gas” in the Burgos Basin, where Mexico’s largest gas reserves are located. Aside from Carso Oil & Gas, 19 companies from Mexico, the U.S., Colombia, Uruguay and China have prequalified to bid individually or as consortia in Round Two’s third tender. Forbes reports.
France’s JCDecaux and America Movil create joint advertising venture in Mexico
France’s JCDecaux will create a joint venture with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil, it said on Tuesday, as part of the outdoor advertising company’s drive to expand in Latin America. “They’ve identified that region [Latin America] as one where they want to build scale…and this just has that in mind,” Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Conor O’Shea said of the America Movil deal. Reuters reports.
Cambuhy and Itaúsa team up for …

