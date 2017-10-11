Brazil’s Bradesco to choose new CEO among internal candidates

Brazil’s Banco Bradesco will probably choose a new Chief Executive Officer from internal candidates, CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Wednesday. Trabuco said he will temporarily serve as both CEO and chairman at Brazil’s second-largest private lender following the resignation of Chairman Lazaro Brandao, one of the country’s most powerful bankers. The name of the new CEO will be announced 30 days before the bank’s shareholder assembly in March 2018. The Times of India reports.
Grupo Bimbo moves Spanish headquarters from Catalonia to Madrid
Mexican baker Grupo Bimbo has announced it will move its Spanish headquarters from Catalonia to Madrid, citing uncertainty after the Catalan independence referendum. The aim of the decision is to “maintain the necessary legal security to continue operating normally,” the company said in a statement. Following the referendum, several companies, including insurers Axa and MGS, have moved their headquarters from Barcelona to Madrid. El Financiero reports (in Spanish).
American Tower nears $500-million deal in Mexico
American Tower could close a $500-million deal to acquire Mexican firm Kio Networks’ infrastructure this week, sources familiar with the deal said. The acquisition includes more than 4,200 kilometers of fiber-optic lines. KIO, the data storage firm backed by billionaire María Asunción Aramburuzabala, is selling some of the assets it bought from RedIT in 2014 for $400 million. El Financiero reports (in …

