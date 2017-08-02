Brazilian President survives corruption vote

The Brazilian Congress has voted not to put President Michel Temer on trial for corruption. Opposition lawmakers in the lower house of Congress failed to obtain the two-thirds majority needed to send the case to the Supreme Court. The president has been accused of receiving $12 million in bribes from the boss of a giant meatpacking firm, JBS. He has denied the allegation.Temer welcomed the vote as “clear and incontestable”. The BBC reports.
Sebastián Piñera maintains comfortable lead in Chilean election poll
Conservative presidential candidate Sebastián Piñera is maintaining a wide lead in voter preferences ahead of Chile’s election in November, a poll showed Wednesday. However, the leftist opposition is split between two leading candidates in a technical draw, and it is likely that Piñera would face a tougher challenge in a probable second round run-off in December. Reuters reports.
Mexico is top Latin American country in cybersecurity
Mexico is the top Latin American and Caribbean country in the International Telecommunications Union’s most recent Global Cybersecurity Index. The index ranks 193 countries’ according to their capabilities for preventing and tackling cybersecurity issues. In the global ranking, Mexico is at number 28, after Belgium and one spot above Uruguay. “Mexico has institutions and legal frameworks devoted exclusively to tackling cybercrime, as well as protecting data privacy and electronic transactions,” the Social Intelligence …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …