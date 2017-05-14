Brazilian banks turn up heat on scandal-hit Odebrecht

Banks are raising the heat on Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to put its house in order after months of treating the scandal-hit company with kid gloves because of fears its collapse could hurt their balance sheets, sources said. Odebrecht has agreed to accelerate asset sales as part of a deal with creditor banks to let the heavily indebted company keep $800 million from the divestiture of its water and waste unit announced last month, enough to fund its cash needs for two years, according to several executives, bankers and lawyers involved in the talks. The Times of India reports.
Venezuela hopes no country hinders China’s ‘fantastic’ Silk Road initiative
China’s Belt and Road initiative is “fantastic” but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday. “We wish for those other countries in the world not to make any obstacles to the success of this initiative,” said Felix Gonzalez, vice minister of foreign affairs for Middle East, Asia and Oceania, on the sidelines of a two-day Belt and Road summit in Beijing. Reuters reports.
GE backs Nafta and plans growth in Mexico, CEO says
Mexico is an important for General Electric’s, GE, future growth, said the company’s CEO Jeff Immelt in a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The company backs the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is why GE is committed to doubling its purchases …
