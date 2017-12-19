Brazil to rebound and Argentina to keep shining
Photo: Mark Hillary/Flickr

Photo: Mark Hillary/Flickr

19th December 2017

Interview with Fernando Honorato Barbosa, Chief Economist at Banco Bradesco
After years of faltering GDP growth, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) appear to be heading towards economic recovery. A slow one, however, as a new boom in commodity prices is not expected any time soon and the region’s largest economies struggle to overcome domestic problems, ranging from political uncertainty to poor competitiveness levels.
In an exclusive interview with Latin Trade, Fernando Honorato Barbosa, Bradesco’s chief economist, discusses his take on the 2018-2019 outlook for Brazil and other big players in LAC.
Brazil’s prospects are improving
“Brazil is recovering,” says Barbosa, explaining that the region’s largest economy is being boosted by three main factors: the deleveraging of households, which fosters consumption; falling inventories, which will boost employment; and the absence of inflation, which will provide ground for low interest rates.
General elections will dominate the landscape in many countries across the region in 2018, which will inevitably raise uncertainty, potentially impacting economic performance through 2019. Nevertheless, Barbosa believes that politics will not hamper growth prospects in Brazil. “Although we are too far from elections and we don’t know yet what the actual campaign issues will be, economic policy may not be a subject,” he affirms. Barbosa believes that the relative improvement in conditions will deter campaigning against the current …

