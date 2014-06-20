Brazil’s government on Wednesday sold licenses to operate four hydroelectric dams for a total of $3.80 billion in an auction won by Chinese and European bidders, including France’s Engie and Italy’s Enel. The amount raised is 10.1 percent above the minimum asking price the government had set. Reuters reports.
Exxon Mobil bets on Brazil, buys 10 oil blocks in auction
Exxon Mobil vastly expanded its presence in Brazil on Wednesday, winning 10 blocks in the country’s 14th round of bidding for oil exploration and production rights, helping the cash-strapped nation fetch a record $1.19 billion. The results came as a surprise after Brazil’s oil regulator ANP managed to sell just one of 76 blocks on offer in the highly productive Santos basin by late morning. Reuters reports.
Latin America’s potential for big hotels and boutiques
In Latin America, international hotel chains see growth potential in a market dominated by independents, as recovering economies and rising tourism boost the promise of profits. Find out what top executives from Hyatt, Hilton, JLL, Viceroy and Blackstone are saying about the region and its potential in this exclusive coverage by Latin Trade.
Brazil bank lending hit by drop in corporate loans
Bank lending in Brazil fell for a second straight month in August as a drop in corporate loans outweighed the increase in credits granted to individuals, the central bank said on Wednesday. It said outstanding bank loans slipped 0.1 percent from previous …
