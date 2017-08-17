Brazil Car Wash graft probe widens to include U.S. and Greek firms

Brazilian authorities announced two new phases of their Car Wash operation on Friday, ensnaring U.S. asphalt maker Sargeant Marine, six Greek shipping companies and a former Brazilian congressman in the wide-ranging graft probe. “These operations leave a clear message: foreign firms will not be spared by Car Wash,” Prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa said in a statement. Reuters reports.
U.S. wants increased trade with Latin America: Pence
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Washington wants more trade and investment with Latin America, pushing back against perceptions in the region that the Trump administration has an isolationist agenda. He also reiterated the United States’ concerns about the tense political situation in Venezuela, but took a more measured approach than U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters reports.
Australian firms to invest $1.5 billion in Argentina
A group of Australian companies that had already announced investments for $1 billion since Argentine President Mauricio Macri took office, expect to raise their investments by some $500 million, mostly destined for the production of lithium,  the Australian government said. The companies will invest in the sectors of mining, tourism, agriculture and renewable energies. Yahoo News reports.
Florida bans future investments in Maduro’s Venezuela
Florida Governor Rick Scott easily won approval Wednesday for a proposal to bar the state’s $150 billion pension plan …

