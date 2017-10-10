Batista brothers charged with insider trading

Brazilian prosecutors on Tuesday charged brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista, the controlling shareholders of JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, with insider trading and market manipulation. The Batistas carried out stock and foreign exchange transactions between March 31 and May 17 using information they had on the contents of their plea deal in a corruption case, prosecutors said. Reuters reports.
Venezuela’s inflation seen reaching 2,300 percent in 2018, IMF says
Venezuela’s triple-digit annual inflation rate is set to jump to more than 2,300 percent in 2018, the highest estimate for any country tracked by the International Monetary Fund. As oil production declines and uncertainty increases, unemployment is forecast to increase to about 30 percent in 2018, also the highest and followed by South Africa’s 28 percent and Greece’s 21 percent. Bloomberg reports.
Mexico will only remain in NAFTA if good for national interest
Mexico will only remain within the North American Free Trade Agreement if the renegotiated treaty is good for the country, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday, as trade negotiators gathered in Washington for talks. The talks to update the 23-year-old NAFTA pact have turned increasingly acrimonious, with Mexico and business groups warning that several U.S. proposals would limit trade. Nasdaq reports.
Thousands of Bolivians protest President’s bid to extend term limits
Thousands of Bolivians have taken part in protests against President Evo …
