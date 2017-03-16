Artificial intelligence for real competitiveness

Artificial intelligence, AI, is without a doubt one of the top elements in corporate competitiveness. A study by Tata Consultancy Services revealed that 68 percent of companies think AI is very important to keep their businesses competitive in 2020. The study asked 385 high-level executives from 13 global industry sectors. AI is now among the top priorities for Latin American companies that want to increase global competitiveness, Latin Trade reports.
EXCLUSIVE
Interview with ProMéxico CEO Francisco González Díaz
González discusses his thoughts on the biggest obstacle in getting the private sector to support a trade and investment initiative like ProMexico. From Latin Trade and HSBC’s Leadership Series. Watch the full interview.
Peru could suspend airport project if comptroller objects
Peru could suspend a $525 million airport project if the country’s comptroller recommends doing so amid questions over controversial changes to the contract, the transportation minister said Thursday. The consortium Kuntur Wasi, led by Peruvian company Andino Investment Holding, won the rights to build and operate an airport for 40 years near Peru’s popular Machu Picchu ruins in 2014. But President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office in July, modified the contract in a bid to keep the project’s price tag from doubling by compensating the company for some work upfront.
Source: Reuters
Trump’s wall is growth opportunity for U.S. industry: Cemex
U.S. President Donald …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
By Jerry Haar and Krystal Rodriguez
The dictionary definition of crucible is “an extremely …
Latin America is at the crossroads of a new economic paradigm. The region can no longer depend …