Argentina rail contracts lure Japanese firms

At least three Japanese trading companies are evaluating bids on upcoming rail contracts in Argentina, part of a major infrastructure boost planned by President Mauricio Macri this year, Japan’s ambassador said. The companies, including Marubeni, Mitsubishi and Mitsui & Co, are particularly interested in sales of passenger rail cars in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, and could submit bids as a consortium, said Noriteru Fukushima, Japan’s ambassador in Argentina.
Source: Nasdaq
BP opens first of 1,500 filling stations in Mexico
UK energy firm BP has opened its first filling station in Mexico. Over the next five years, BP aims to open 1,500 stations across the country. “This is a long-term plan, and is in line with the opening of the country’s gasoline market,” said Álvaro Granada, director of BP Downstream Mexico. The first station is in Naucalpan, a municipality of the state of Mexico north of the capital city.
Source (in Spanish): Milenio
BHP eyes temporary workers to break strike at Chile’s Escondida mine
BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world’s biggest copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station. If their safety could be assured “there is the option of using contractors’ help to try to get production going” and it will be evaluated day by day, Escondida’s corporate affairs director Patricio Vilaplana said. …
