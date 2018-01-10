Another year of stagnation in Doing Business

Photo: Daniel Lobo/Flickr
Despite a few improvements, Latin America and the Caribbean have stagnated for another year in the World Bank’s annual Doing Business ranking. Despite improvement at the global level (and a few success stories in Latin America), the region has, as a whole, done less in recent years than other regions at similar levels of development to improve its score. Latin Trade spoke with Rita Ramalho, Acting Director at the World Bank’s Global Indicators Group, which includes the Doing Business report, about the region’s performance.
That report, now in its 15th year, ranks 190 of the world’s economies based on how easy each country makes life for domestic small and medium business people. Countries are assigned a “Distance to Frontier” (DTF) score, on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the best possible business environment. The DTF measures the ease with which business people in each country can perform various functions, including start a business, deal with permits, pay taxes, trade across borders, enforce contracts or hire workers, among others.
As a region, Latin America and the Caribbean ranks in the middle of the Doing Business ranking with a DTF score of 58.66, sandwiched between East Asia and the Pacific (DTF of 62.7) and the Middle East and North Africa (DTF of 56.72). Nevertheless, Latin America is the world’s least-improved developing region (the OECD high income countries improved less in the past year, but already lead the index with a DTF of 77.46). “Latin …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth …
Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade …