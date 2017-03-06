Analytics, a new face for big data

A few years ago, getting financial information from inside any organization was a long, costly and time-consuming process. CFOs had to pause their strategic role within the company to spend time ‘looking for the numbers for every area’ or ‘pressuring people to obtain them as soon as possible’. These processes could take weeks. Luckily, this has changed with the arrival of advanced analytics solutions, which with solving complex problems within the different parts of the business. Read the full story at Latin Trade.
France’s Sarrel expands to Mexico
French auto part maker Sarrell announced it will invest $30 million to build a production plant in Guanajuato, central Mexico. The plant, Sarrell’s first outside of Europe, will create some 290 direct jobs by 2020 and aims to serve the North American market, said the plant’s director Bruno Bardón.
Source (in Spanish): Milenio
Chilean miner Enami seeks partners to develop 11 projects
Representatives of Chilean state mining firm Enami will travel this week to Canada to seek partners to boost medium scale projects. The meetings will take place at the 2017 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Summit. At the event, Enami will offer a total of 11 projects, including greenfield (projects from scratch), and brownfield projects, which use pre-existent infrastructure that is modified to suit the new investor and projects’ needs.
Source: La Tercera
Peru recalls ambassador in Caracas amid diplomatic row
Peru has recalled …
Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica is the largest foreign firm operating in Latin America in …
Brazil’s Autopista Litoral Sul, a highway management company, has dethroned private …