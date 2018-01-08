A recipe to digitally transform a company
8th January 2018

The view of Argentine consultancy Grupo Assa
There has been a massive adoption of digital technologies in businesses in Latin America in recent years, but it has not yielded the expected productivity gains. That is a puzzling fact raised by Roberto Wagmaister, Founder and CEO of Argentine consultancy Grupo Assa.
Grupo Assa specializes in helping companies accelerate their digital transformation and achieve efficiency and business expansion benefits. Having seen hundreds of companies struggle in this technology adoption path, Wagmaister has a set of prescriptions widely applicable to most any big Latin American firm.
Innovation
Enter innovation, and companies open to innovation. For firms to innovate, unavoidably, (“sí o sí”, he says) the leadership of the organization has to be completely involved. “It must be on the agenda of the number one person.”
Another observation is that in the making of an innovative firm there are no pre-set recipes and, more importantly, copying is not recommended. He believes that building a corporate culture that favors innovation and creation should come first. Culture is crucial, or as Wagmaister puts it, “it’s the difference between success and failure.”
He recommends that firms adapt to changing technology, but also be aware that technology is not the only force that firms should adapt to, or the only tool they should use to innovate with.
A new world
Technology is slowly shaping a different type of market environment in the region, and …

