A philanthropic awakening in Latin America

Carlos Brito (left), CEO, Anheuser-Busch InBev. The global brewer leads one of the most impactful initiatives in the region. Photo: Fortune Live Media/Flickr
The breadth and depth of corporate philanthropy, by companies and corporate foundations, have expanded significantly in recent years
By Jerry Haar
For a long time standing now, “Latin American philanthropy” has been considered an oxymoron. Traditionally, wealthy Latins and corporations have had deep pockets but short hands, believing it the role of the public sector to fund charitable and philanthropic endeavors while keeping their own wealth in the family, shipping it offshore or giving it to the Church.
The times they-are-a- changing, however; for without much fanfare we are witnessing a growing awareness among the wealthy and corporations–principally through corporate foundations in the region–that philanthropic giving and social engagement are critically important and highly beneficial for their nations, to society, their companies and themselves. (It should be noted that most countries in Latin America use the term “private social investment” rather than philanthropy.)
Just what are the motivations for philanthropy by individuals and firms? According to the Hauser Institute for Civil Society at Harvard, philanthropy is seen as a social and moral responsibility of individuals and corporations, linked to family values and faith and driven by a desire to contribute to the positive advancement their respective countries. With an environment of increased political stability, steady economic growth, and an increase of ultra high net worth …
