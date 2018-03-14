Serious business

Fintech and e-commerce are the most popular areas in Latin America for new developments.
Interview with Julie Ruvolo, Director of Venture Capital, Latin American Private Equity & Venture Capital Association
Venture capitalists in the region seem to be quite serious. “There is very little money being invested in superfluous things, like an app that puts moustaches on a person’s photo,” said Julie Ruvolo, director of Venture Capital at the Latin American Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Lavca. Funds go to projects to facilitate payments, to get loans, or to solve problems of the population at the bottom of the economic pyramid.
In general, she said, Latin American startups have focused on solving problems that are important, but very specific to the region. That’s why fintech and e-commerce are the most popular areas of new developments, and perhaps, that’s also one of the reasons why startups form this part of the world are not on the list of more exciting new business coming from the U.S., Asia or Israel, she claims. No self-driving cars, or deep machine learning-based projects.
Mexico’s Sr.Pago is a good example of what’s being financed. The firm facilitates cashless payments among the unbanked, who make up some 70 percent of the country’s population. It provides individuals with a debit card with no maintenance fee, and unbanked store owners with Bluetooth readers to accept debit or credit card payments.
Guatemalan startup Kingo raised capital to finance the sale of pre-paid solar energy kits to almost 50,000 low-income households …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
INDEXES
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
This year, Latin Trade welcomes seven women to the ranks of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin …
Interview with Patricia Gastelumendi, CFO, Ferreycorp
The model of innovation when …